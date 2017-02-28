Sapient India Appoints Sanjay Menon as its New Managing Director of India

Global services company Sapient - a part of Publicis Groupe - on Tuesday appointed Sanjay Menon as Managing Director of its India operations.

Menon will drive the strategy, capability development and growth of Sapient's India presence and maintain its status as hub of the company's globally distributed delivery network, the company said in a statement.

"I am excited to see Sanjay take on the role of Managing Director for Sapient India. He has been a key part of the India leadership team and has played an instrumental role in promoting our culture and building capabilities," said Chip Register, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Publicis.Sapient.

Menon, who will continue his responsibility as Global Head of Service Lines for SapientRazorfish, takes on the new role from Rajdeep Endow.

Menon has successfully served in various business and delivery roles including running key account P&Ls, managing global delivery for some of the business units as well as growing digital marketing services capability from India.

