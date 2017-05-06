Satellite, Symbol of South Asian Co-operation: Modi

Hailing as historic India's successful launch of the South Asia satellite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed it a symbol of South Asian co-operation for its economic progress.

This project will help the region achieve effective communication, better governance, better banking services and better education in remote areas, Modi said.

"The satellite will provide services specific to individual countries... and also common service."

It is also expected to help improve weather forecast, telemedicine and disaster management.

Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Referring to South Asia's shared priorities, he said: "And in this, you will find a strong and committed partner in India."

The rocket will sling into orbit the 2,230 kg South Asia satellite, intended as 'Indian Gift' for use by its fellow Saarc nations, except Pakistan,

Calling the satellite a symbol of cooperation to resolve people's problems, he said: "It shows that our collective choice for our citizens will bring us together for cooperation, not conflicts, development not destruction and prosperity, not poverty."

