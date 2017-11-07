Satya Nadella Says Office 365, Kaizala App Helping Indian Firms go Digital

Faster adoption of Microsoft Office 365 and made for India 'Kaizala' app are helping several Indian enterprises -- from banking to healthcare -- unlock their true potential and transform digitally, India-born Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said here on Tuesday. Addressing the India Today Conclave in the capital, Nadella said that in the world full of immense possibilities with disrupting technologies changing the business models, Microsoft has helped the State Bank of India (SBI) take a giant leap to Cloud and modernise its workplace."We are thrilled to partner with SBI on their digital transformation as they harness the Intelligent Cloud and build new digital capability to empower their employees; engage customers in new ways and transform their products and services, while maintaining security, trust and compliance with industry regulations," Nadella said. The SBI has chosen Office 365, the cloud-powered productivity solution, from Microsoft to improve communication and collaboration among its workforce. This is one of the largest deployments of Office 365 in India, spanning SBI's countrywide network of 23,423 branches, enabling 263,000 employees and servicing more than 500 million customer accounts."In the mobile-first and mobile-only country like India, the 'Kaizala' app is transforming Indian firms, from retail to healthcare, how they connect with customers and partners efficiently," the Microsoft executive noted. Microsoft 'Kaizala' has seen significant adoption among firms such as YES Bank, Apollo Telemedicine, United Phosphorous Limited and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, who are currently piloting the solution for their internal teams.The Andhra Pradesh government is also using 'Kaizala' for real-time governance. Using 'Kaizala', firms can connect with their employees and the extended value chain. The product offers a simple and familiar chat interface and goes beyond to make everyone more productive using Surveys, Polls, Jobs, Meetings and other actions, right in your chats. "In this era of Intelligent Edge and Intelligent Cloud - and not to forget Artificial Intelligence (AI) that will drive this era -- we need to make a great sense of humongous data that is around us to build right digital capabilities," Nadella told the audience.