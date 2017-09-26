Satya Nadella Launches His Book “Hit Refresh”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s book, ‘Hit Refresh’ launches today. The book is about individual change and the transformation that is happening inside Microsoft. Satya shares his personal journey, from his childhood in India to his ascendency through the ranks at Microsoft.He also explores how he has initiated Microsoft’s unprecedented transformation, revealing the ways in which the company has rediscovered its soul - transforming everything from its culture to its competitive landscape and industry partnerships. Finally, he looks to the future, forecasting the coming wave of technology, exploring its potential impact on society, and serving a call to action to world leaders.“Satya has charted a course for making the most of the opportunities created by technology while also facing up to the hard questions,” writes Bill Gates in his foreword. “And he offers his own fascinating personal story, more literary quotations than you might expect, and even a few lessons from his beloved game of cricket. We should all be optimistic about what’s to come. The world is getting better, and progress is coming faster than ever. This book is a thoughtful guide to an exciting, challenging future.”