Saudi Arabia summons Twitter Users For Promoting Extremism

Saudi Arabia's public prosecution has issued an order to summon a group of Twitter users who have been charged with the criminal offence for promoting extremism, media reports said on Sunday. These Twitter users are accused of "influencing the integrity and moderation of the intellectual curriculum of the society with harmful participations that took the seriousness of extremism leading to the misguided campaign of thought."The names of those summoned and the nature of their posts haven't been revealed. Saudi Arabia's public prosecution has warned of legal actions against those who will carry contents that are harmful to the society -- regardless of its material, pretexts, and means of publication, Xinhua reported. The includes media publications, social media, lectures, speeches, books and others.This act is part of many steps by Saudi Arabia to fight extremism and terrorism that could affect the security of the state. The country has registered a number of deadly blasts in recent years by terror cells that are backed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group.