SBI Deploys Microsoft Office 365 Across Its Network

The State Bank of India (SBI) has deployed Microsoft Office 365 to improve communication and collaboration among its workforce. This is one of the largest deployments of Office 365 in India, spanning SBI's countrywide network of 23,423 branches, enabling 263,000 employees and servicing more than 500 million customer accounts. "We are excited about our partnership with Microsoft. Microsoft's cutting-edge technology is helping us lead the digital transformation by making it part of our DNA," Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, said in a statement.SBI employees will now be able to use easy-to-use tools naturally in everyday work, while addressing key aspects of data security and sovereignty. Microsoft has also consolidated SBI's messaging and collaboration server infrastructure in 17 countries, helping it save more than $200,000 annually. "We are thrilled to partner with SBI on their digital transformation as they harness the intelligent cloud and build new digital capability to empower their employees; engage customers in new ways and transform their products and services, while maintaining security, trust and compliance with industry regulations," added Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.With this deployment, SBI will upgrade to Cloud-based technology, focusing on user adoption by identifying use cases based on work profiles.