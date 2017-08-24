'SC judgement on privacy to enhance citizen's trust in digital services'

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgment declaring privacy as a fundamental right, industry body Nasscom and the Data Security Council of India on Thursday said the judgment will ensure the protection of citizen's privacy and enhance their trust in digital services."This landmark judgment will ensure that protection of citizen's privacy is a cardinal principle in our growing digital economy. Besides, it will enhance citizen's trust in digital services, a prerequisite for widespread digital adoption. The ruling also significantly boosts India's attractiveness as a safe destination for global sourcing," R. Chandrashekhar, President, Nasscom said.The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and is an integral part of the right to life and liberty. The ruling by a nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar will have a bearing on the challenge to the validity of the Aadhaar scheme on the grounds of its being violative of the right to privacy."We have always advocated for a stronger data security regime in the country and this judgment will further reinforce industry efforts and resolve to provide necessary assurance in this regard," said Rama Vedashree, CEO, Data Security Council of India.