Science And Technology Communication Key to Good Governance: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Proper communication of science and technology is important for policy-making and the key to ensuring good governance in India, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said here on Monday. Speaking at an event to release science journalist Pallava Bagla and scientist V.V. Binoy's edited volume, "Bridging the Communication Gap in Science and Technology: Lessons from India", the minister emphasised that effective science and technology communication is lacking in India today."In my personal experience as a minister for science, I have done much, but have literally and miserably failed to communicate the efforts of the people," Vardhan told reporters. The book "is a unique and historic moment for science in India. People in the science and technology department of the government must read the book as it deftly explains to the models how to communicate science to the people," he said.The book published by Springer India, provides a snapshot of existing science communication policy and practice in India across different science and technology sectors, and offers solutions to building effective communication. "Science has a huge potential and power, and through science issues that are yet unresolved even after 70 years can be resolved," Vardhan said.