Digital India: Science Talent Search Competition on November 26
'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan' (VVM) will be held jointly by Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and Vijnan Bharati (VIBHA), an NGO promoting science.
In a bid to boost scientific temperament among students, a national science talent search competition will be held through the mobile phone platform on November 26, an official statement said on Friday.'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan' (VVM) will be held jointly by Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and Vijnan Bharati (VIBHA), an NGO promoting science.
"This multi-level competition will be held exclusively on the digital platform so that our young generation enters the new world of science through 'Digital India'. Around five lakh students will take the exam through mobile phones at nearly 5,000 centres across the country," a statement from VIBHA said. The students can register with their respective schools which in turn will have to sign up for registration.
"The winners will get a chance to undertake study tours and opportunity to interact with renowned scientists in the country and abroad," the statement said. VVM is a platform that inculcates and generates interest in science, fosters excellence in students and nurture and mentor them for their careers in pure sciences, it added.
