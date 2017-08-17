Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Scottish Parliament Says 'Brute-Force' Cyber-Attack Ongoing, Has Not Breached Defences

"At this point, there is no evidence to suggest that the attack has breached our defences and our IT systems continue to be fully operational," the Scottish parliament said in a statement.

Reuters

Updated:August 17, 2017, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Scottish Parliament Says 'Brute-Force' Cyber-Attack Ongoing, Has Not Breached Defences
Scottish Parliament Says 'Brute-Force' Cyber-Attack Ongoing, Has Not Breached Defences (photo for representation, image: News18)
Scotland's devolved parliament is suffering an ongoing brute-force cyber attack but the attack has not breached the Assembly's IT defences, it said on Wednesday. "At this point, there is no evidence to suggest that the attack has breached our defences and our IT systems continue to be fully operational," the Scottish parliament said in a statement.

"Users should be aware, however, that this attack remains ongoing. It is not uncommon for brute force attacks to be sustained over a period of days so it is essential that IT account users are vigilant and report any suspicious issues," it added. Hackers using a "brute-force" attack repeatedly try to gain access to systems by trying different passwords.

Hackers are becoming more and more adept at developing or finding malware to wipe data on computers, making them inoperable and causing data breaches. Britain's last major cyber attack was the "WannaCry" ransomware attack, which infected hundreds of thousands of computers in May and caused disruptions in more than 150 countries.

Watch: Tech And Auto Show – Episode 8


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.