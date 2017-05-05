Sennheiser HE 1 Are World's 'Most Expensive' Headphones at Rs 45 Lakh, Here's Why

German Audio specialist Sennheiser has added another crown to its line-up after its legendary $55,000 (~ Rs 35 Lakh) headphones ‘Orpheus’. This time, the company has taken it even further and is calling the release ‘the world’s best and finest headphones’ and they have named it the Sennheiser HE 1.

With such claims being made, you can bet that the new Sennheiser headphones are not your everyday headphones and that they just might be heavy on your pocket as well. But just how expensive are the new Sennheiser HE 1? Well, the German company has priced the “world’s best” headphones at a whopping Rs 45 Lakh.

And now you are left wondering, what exactly is going on here? You might understand the sound correctness, frequency response, amplifications and all the things required to make a headphone great but 45 Lakh?

Here is why the Sennheiser HE 1 beats the price barriers and the regular audio concepts known to many.

To start with, Sennheiser claims that the headphones deliver ‘a frequency response that extends beyond the range of human hearing’. As a result, the Sennheiser HE 1 have recorded ‘the lowest total harmonic distortion ever measured in an audio reproduction system’. Sennheiser claims to have brought the distortion down to 0.01 percent.

Daniel Sennheiser, CEO of the company, puts it in simple words “No other sound reproduction system in the world is able to deceive our senses like the HE 1. It creates the absolutely perfect illusion of being directly immersed in the sound,”

Amplifier Concept

- Sennheiser has put to use, an entirely new amplifier concept that combines a tube amplifier’s impulse processing with a transistor amplifier’s low distortion.

- Italian Carrara marble has been used to make the Amplifier housing to monitor the sensitivity to air-borne-noise.

- The cups of the headphones house a patented, ultra-high impulse amplifier stage.

- Sennheiser puts its new amplifier concept in Cool Class A, which provides Class A power at any volume in the low-frequency range and switches to Class AB in ultra-high frequency range.

- The amplifier and the diaphragm are placed less than 1 cm away, reducing the power requirement for charge reversal.

- A combined effect ensures high impulse fidelity with relatively low power requirements.

Components

- The Sennheiser HE 1 constitutes of more than 6,000 individual components.

- Sennheiser HE 1 uses platinum-vaporised diaphragms and gold-vaporised ceramic electrodes.

- The eight wires of the cables are made of oxygen-free copper and silver plated for optimum transmission of audio signals.

- Also, the wires are covered with an insulating layer to eliminate any sound waves acting on the cable.

Technology

- Sennheiser HE 1 uses ESS SABRE ES9018 chip to convert digital music data into analog signals.

- HE 1 houses 8 internal DACs to convert audio data with 32 bits resolution and a sampling rate of up to 384 kHz into analog signals.

- 4 DACs are connected in parallel for each stereo channel for noise reduction.

Sound Experience

- The Italian Carrara marble used in the HE 1 is the same type of marble using which Michelangelo created his sculptures.

- A single piece of brass is used to make the rotary switches for the source and the volume controls which are also chromium-plated.

- A microprocessor is used to control the position of four switches.

- Each element follows the listener’s adjustments and can be remote controlled.

The HE 1 will be available in India from May 2017 for Rs 45,00,000.

