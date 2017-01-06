Sennheiser Launches HD 200 PRO Headphones at Rs 6,490 in India
Sennheiser HD 200 PRO. (Image: Sennheiser)
German audio specialist, Sennheiser, has introduced the HD 200 PRO in India at Rs 6,490. The closed-backover-earphones, hopes to establish a “good” solution to the company's dedicated Music Industry headphone assortment.
The HD 200 PRO is built on the successful HD4x1 series, the HD 200 PRO features Sennheiser’s proprietary neodymium magnets.
The closed, over-ear, lightweight design promises to offer excellent comfort and isolation from external ambient noise, which is optimal for long creative monitoring sessions (e.g. electronic piano, laptop, mixing consoles).
The HD 200 PRO features soft ear and headband cushions for good fit and comfort. There is also a 2m straight and single-sided cable that's tangle-free. The pair also has a 6.3mm stereo adapter to optimise connectivity with other equipment, such as e-pianos.
