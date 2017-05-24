Sennheiser MB 660 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched For Rs 41,990

German audio brand, Sennheiser recently launched the MB 660 - a headset solution that comes with the MB 660' noise cancellation.

The UC-certified headset employs adaptive active noise cancellation (AANC), a feature which constantly monitors the background environment for ambient noises, adapting the level of noise reduction for a more pleasant user experience.

A roster of microphone and noise filtering technologies aims to provide a clear communication experience for the user and listener alike. In addition, the wireless headset offers Sennheiser’s audio quality for music and multimedia enjoyment.

Sennheiser claims the MB 660 to be comfortable, even for the longest listening sessions.

Sennheiser MB 660 is the industry’s first professional adaptive ANC headset as per Sennheiser. By constantly monitoring your background environment for noise, Sennheiser’s NoiseGard adaptive ANC technology adjusts the level of noise reduction in your headset.

The Sennheiser MB 660 comes in two variants:

1) MB 660 UC (Optimised for various unified communications platform)

2) MB 660 UC MS is certified by Microsoft to be used on Skype for Business.

The Sennheiser MB 600 cost Rs 41,990 and will be available for purchase at any authorised Sennheiser’s distribution channel.

