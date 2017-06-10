Siemens to Establish Four Centres of Excellence in Karnataka

Siemens Industry Software India Pvt Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of Siemens PLM Software, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government here to establish four Centres of Excellence across the state.

Signed with the Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), the MoU aims to build a world-class integrated skill development infrastructure and benchmarked technical education curriculum with core focus on industry 4.0, automation, mechatronics and internet of things (IoT) infrastructure.

The four centres will address diverse industry segments like automotive, industrial machinery, industrial automation, renewable energy and aerospace and defence.

"With Indian industry adopting automation and digitalisation, it also requires a highly skilled workforce trained in future-ready technologies and processes. Siemens is committed to supporting the Indian economy (in this regard)," said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited.

The centres will be equipped with the latest 'Product Lifecycle Management' software solutions from Siemens, such as 'NX' software for digital product design and engineering, 'Teamcenter' software for digital lifecycle management and the 'Tecnomatix' portfolio for digital manufacturing.

"The collaboration will train students on relevant industry processes and create industry-ready personnel," added Suman Bose, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Industry Software India.

