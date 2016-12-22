Simplilearn to Provide Android Fundamentals Course Approved by Google

Global professional training company Simplilearn has become Google Developer's first Authorised Training Partner (ATP) to teach the updated Android fundamentals course approved by Google, the company said on Thursday.

The course will enable mobile app developers to prepare for Google's Associate Android Developers (AAD) Exam. This official certification is the industry benchmark for Android development skills.

The global developer talent pool is projected to exceed 25 million by 2020, with India expected to become the world's largest developer ecosystem by 2018, according to Evans Data Corporation, a US-based market research firm.

"We are seeing great demand in India for Android Fundamentals course and certifications and by launching this integration with Simplilearn, we are excited to provide seasoned developers and those entering the field with a new and effective way to learn Android skills which is at par with the global standards," said Peter Lubbers, head of Google Developer Training.

The course is available through Simplilearn's online self-learning platform as well as through instructor-led live and virtual classrooms.

"We're excited to partner with Google in its ambition to train two million Android developers in India. Mobile applications continue to disrupt businesses and partnering with Google is in line with our mission of solving for the global skill gap in the digital age," said Kashyap Dalal, Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn.

Successful candidates certified by AAD are positioned for entry-level jobs in the mobile app industry with a portfolio of projects that demonstrate proficiency and skill in Android development.

Earlier this year, Google launched its "Android Skilling and Certification" programme to help make the country a global hub of high-quality mobile developers.