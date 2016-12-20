Singapore, Bali Top Travel Destinations for Indians in 2017: Skyscanner

Singapore and Bali have emerged as the top country and city for Indian travellers to visit in 2017, a trends report by leading travel search engine Skyscanner has said. Singapore is followed by countries like Australia, Malaysia, Maldives and South Africa as the most favoured destinations, says the report.

It analyses three years' data from Indian travellers, dating back to 2013, Skyscanner said. Singapore records the highest growth with a whopping 202 percent average increase in searches since 2013, it added. Among the cities tipped to be the favourite destinations in the coming year, Bali is at the top, followed by Budapest, Madrid, Kuala Lumpur and Amsterdam.

Skyscanner's data places Bali as a favoured destination in 2017 with 35 per cent recorded average growth in searches in the past three years. "In 2016, we saw the list heavily-dominated with South Asian destinations and in 2017, there has been a seismic shift to incorporate the near and far - from Australia to Europe," Skyscanner Growth Manager India, Reshmi Roy said.

This is an indication on changing travel mindset as it becomes simpler and easier, she added. "Each year the Skyscanner Travel Trend Report discovers more attributes of Indian travellers," Roy said. Founded in 2003, global travel search company Skyscanner helps meet the travel planning needs of over 50 million people each month. It provides free search of flights, hotels and car hire.