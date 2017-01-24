Six Ex-Huawei Employees Held For Leaking Information: Report

Six former engineers and designers of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei were reportedly arrested for leaking commercial secrets to their new employers and rivals, media reported.

"The arrests of former Huawei employees may well have been helped by the company's position as a national hero as the company has been a favourite of the Chinese government as the country's largest seller of telecom equipment," Fortune reported, quoting Chinese news site sina.com.

Also read: Honor 6X Review: It Has All The SWAG That It Promises in Rs 12,999

"Huawei alleged that its rivals stole two patents for an antenna design and a children's smartwatch and the accused employees allegedly shared all this info with the rivals," reported tech website androidheadlines.com.

Huawei has taken tough measures against the product designers, the report added.

Also read: Smartphone User Base in India Crosses 300 Million: Report

Touted as the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, Huawei shipped 140 million smartphones last year, a 30 per cent rise from the previous year.