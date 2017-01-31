Six Telcos Added 8.18 Million Subscribers in December 2016
The operators had added 10.19 million users on net basis in November last year. (Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
Six telecom operators, including Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular, added a net 8.18 million subscribers in December to take the total number of users to 809.99 million.
The operators had added 10.19 million users on net basis in November last year, COAI data released today showed.
"Growth of the telecom industry correlate with the overall growth in the country as telecommunication services are the backbone of the economy. Despite immense financial strain on the industry, the industry has still added the numbers in December 2016," COAI director general Rajan S Mathews said in a statement.
The growth of subscribers in December among the six mobile operators was led by Idea Cellular which added 2.84 subscribers taking its total subscriber base to 190.52 million.
It was followed by Bharti Airtel which added 2.5 million subscribers during the month to take its total subscriber base to 265.85 million mobile subscribers.
