Skype Lite Introduces New Feature “SMS Insights”

Skype Lite has introduced a new feature “SMS Insights” on its application which can sort out your SMS box on the go and ease your daily routine. The new feature will make the SMS box smarter on the smartphones with automatic message sorting under different categories like Finance, Shopping, Travel, Reminder, and Promotions, helping users take an action from within the app.The SMS analytics feature in the application is designed to keep the users stay updated with the relevant action links such as bill payments, flight check-in, customer care numbers etc. Once the users have provided SMS access to Skype Lite App, SMS Insights collates the SMS information and provides a user-friendly experience to its users to be more productive.With Microsoft’s commitment to empowering its users, the new SMS Insights feature is built to help users to be more productive. To start using SMS Insights, download Skype Lite from Google Play Store.