Skyscanner Launches Monsoon Planner to Aid Vacationers

Global travel search engine, Skyscanner has introduced a new tool that aids the Indian travellers to plan a vacation regardless of the rains. The Monsoon Planner launched by the company features domestic and international destinations with lower rainfall than monsoon-hit cities in August, helping travellers choose their holiday destination which will be safe from rain. The new Skyscanner tool also includes information on the kind of conditions that the travellers can face at their selected destination, including the essentials like average temperature, how to get there from India and rainfall status.Commenting on the new tool, Reshmi Roy, Senior Growth Manager at Skyscanner for India said, “At Skyscanner, we aim to develop and innovative tools and features that simplify travelling. It is our constant endeavour to assist travellers in overall vacation planning, right from destinations search to affordable deals on the flight.”Back in January, Skyscanner tied up with ComnpareRaja to offer flight comparison services to its users.