Smartphone Users More Rational than PC Users: Study

People using smartphones are more likely to make rational and unemotional decisions compared to computer users when presented with a moral dilemma on their device, according to a new study.

Researchers from City, University of London in the UK found that PC users were more likely to favour action based on intuition and following established rules. The research suggests that moral judgements depend on the digital context in which a dilemma is presented and could have significant implications for how we interact with computers.

The study suggests that even under conditions of time pressure, some digital contexts -such as using a smartphone -could trigger utilitarian decision-making.

"This could be due to the increased time pressures and the increased psychological distance which can occur when we use such devices compared to PCs," said Albert BarqueDuran of City, University of London.