Smartphones With 4,000mAh Battery is The New Minimum

With smartphones featuring impressive hardware capabilities in the affordable segment becoming the new norm, consumers now demand better battery life to support them. A Twitter poll revealed that smartphone buyers prefer a minimum 4,000mAh battery to power the handsets even in the affordable segment of under Rs 15,000.

Smartphones offering batteries of up to 3,000mAh had ruled the affordable segment in 2016, but going forward, it seems brands will have to pump in more juice to satiate the demand for better battery life.

What's the minimum battery that you want on your #smartphone?

Keeping this in mind, several brands will launch affordable smartphones with attractive specifications in January. One of the handsets to look forward to is the Honor 6X, powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

To recall the specifications, the Honor 6X is expected to be powered by an octa-core Kirin 655 processor and sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The dual camera setup at the back consists of 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and in the front there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Honor 6X, with dual cameras at the back, was launched in China earlier and is set to arrive in India soon.