Smartron Partners With CHARIOT For Research on Personalized Learning Solutions
Indian OEM Smartron has announced a partnership with CHARIOT in order to transform education with the applications of machine learning and wearable technologies.
Smartron. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Smartron is now collaborating with the University of Southern California’s (USC) Center for Human Applied Reasoning & the Internet of Things (CHARIOT) to conduct research on personalized education using wearables and machine learning technologies. The CHARIOT-Smartron initiative focuses on building the framework for creating a classroom-based system for measuring the cognitive and affective influences on learning using smartphones and a range of sensors.
CHARIOT is a collaboration between the USC Rossier School of Education and USC Viterbi School of Engineering to combine cognitive science and education research with emerging IoT technologies to enhance personalized learning. CHARIOT visualizes that shifting the focus of instruction to incorporate IoT will result in a paradigm shift in understanding the cognitive and emotional processes in the learning sciences and create products that are practical, accessible and scalable.
Smartron also recently unveiled tronX, an ecosystem that connects a range of devices, sensors & systems to tronX core, offering highly intelligent, always evolving experiences and services targeting verticals such as health, home, education, infra and agriculture verticals. This intuitive and assistive platform sits at the centre of the entire product ecosystem at Smartron which includes the soon to be launched tBand. With tronX integration, the tBand can be used to manage health, education and things around the user smartly. Smartron’s tBand will be able to log the user’s BP, stress levels, daily activity metrics as well as ECG and Heart Rate and present it in the form of an easy-to-understand Health Dashboard on a smartphone or any tronX device screen. Analyzing this data can add to a teacher’s contextual understanding of students’ cognitive processes to ensure that the appropriate instructional methods are implemented.
Also read: Scientists Develop New Scale to Measure Wisdom
Smartron founder Mahesh Lingareddy commented on the partnership by saying “Real personalized learning is about understanding the students’ cognitive readiness to learn combined with environmental factors. With our wearables powered by tronX, we will be able to gather and analyze the data to help create the most effective learning interventions for students who may need it, but may not necessarily ask for it.”
“Incorporating wearable devices and artificial intelligence into the daily curriculum and teaching methodologies could help teachers to effectively map students’ learning curve and administer tailored interventions at the right time”, added CHARIOT Co-Director, Kenneth Yates.
Watch Video: Micromax Canvas Infinity Review | The Most Affordable Bezel-Less Phone
CHARIOT is a collaboration between the USC Rossier School of Education and USC Viterbi School of Engineering to combine cognitive science and education research with emerging IoT technologies to enhance personalized learning. CHARIOT visualizes that shifting the focus of instruction to incorporate IoT will result in a paradigm shift in understanding the cognitive and emotional processes in the learning sciences and create products that are practical, accessible and scalable.
Smartron also recently unveiled tronX, an ecosystem that connects a range of devices, sensors & systems to tronX core, offering highly intelligent, always evolving experiences and services targeting verticals such as health, home, education, infra and agriculture verticals. This intuitive and assistive platform sits at the centre of the entire product ecosystem at Smartron which includes the soon to be launched tBand. With tronX integration, the tBand can be used to manage health, education and things around the user smartly. Smartron’s tBand will be able to log the user’s BP, stress levels, daily activity metrics as well as ECG and Heart Rate and present it in the form of an easy-to-understand Health Dashboard on a smartphone or any tronX device screen. Analyzing this data can add to a teacher’s contextual understanding of students’ cognitive processes to ensure that the appropriate instructional methods are implemented.
Also read: Scientists Develop New Scale to Measure Wisdom
Smartron founder Mahesh Lingareddy commented on the partnership by saying “Real personalized learning is about understanding the students’ cognitive readiness to learn combined with environmental factors. With our wearables powered by tronX, we will be able to gather and analyze the data to help create the most effective learning interventions for students who may need it, but may not necessarily ask for it.”
“Incorporating wearable devices and artificial intelligence into the daily curriculum and teaching methodologies could help teachers to effectively map students’ learning curve and administer tailored interventions at the right time”, added CHARIOT Co-Director, Kenneth Yates.
Watch Video: Micromax Canvas Infinity Review | The Most Affordable Bezel-Less Phone