Smartron srt.phone Review: A Performer Just Like Sachin Tendulkar

Smartron is an Indian IoT company that made headlines last year with their t.phone. In 2017 the company is going aggressive and launched the srt.phone in India that's priced under Rs 15,000. What's more is that the srt.phone is inspired by none other than the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar.

This is the review of the Sachin Tendulkar phone.

What's cool?

srt.phone by Sachin Tendulkar - Display. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)

The srt.phone is a budget android device offered by Smartron in India. The device is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 32GB storage version and. Rs 13,999 for the 64 GB version. We tested out the 64GB version of the device and what was really impressive for us was the fact that it offers almost 58GB of usable space with a near stock Android Nougat OS.

The device comes with a removable back panel and you can replace it with Sachin Tendulkar signature back panel for some exclusivity. This is a dual-SIM device with 4G-LTE support.

The srt.phone also comes with a brilliant 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D curved glass. If you look at the device you won't notice the 2.5D curved glass as the body shell of the device wraps around the display. This also helps in protecting the display of the device if you happen to drop it. The display is bright offers a good colour balance and good outdoor visibility.

There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device that's pretty fast. The srt.phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor that's clocked at 1.8GHz. There is also 4GB RAM on the srt.phone. Performance is optimal on this device and the RAM management is way better than what its competitors like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offer.

srt.phone customisable Back Panel. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma)

The device is a performer and handles gaming and multitasking with ease. It has Performance by its side and will not disappoint its owner at all.

There is also a 3000 mAh battery that's non-removable and comes with QuickCharge 2.0. The battery will last you easily a day. The phone uses a USB type-C connector for charging and data transfer.

srt.phone USB port. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma)

For people who want more storage Smartron is offering its TronX service with the device. The biggest USP of this service is that they are giving users unlimited cloud storage space. And that unlimited comes with no conditions apply tag.

The 13-megapixel camera on the srt.phone is not the best among the competition but does the job if you just like posting images on your social media platforms. The camera also comes with Phase Detection Auto Focus and manual mode. The camera App is easy to use and offers a good UI.

What's Not so Cool?

The srt.phone offers a good design and is a phone that is designed and engineered in India. What we thought that it misses on is a metal body. The srt.phone offers a plastic body shell and that might be a deterrent for users to pick another phone.

Also the 5-megapixel front camera is not that great. It just offers a decent selfie experience. This is a user-centric phone and not a selfie-centric one, that might be just one of the reason that Smartron ignores the importance of a front camera on this one.

srt.phone primary camera. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma)

Verdict

The srt.phone is a performance oriented smartphone for people who are looking to buy a near stock android experience smartphone. It has Performance by its side and a good user experience. Camera is not one of the strongest point of this smartphone but it does the job.

Where is phone steals our heart is that it is a consistent performer for its owner, just how Sachin Tendulkar was for Cricket.

For Sachin Tendulkar fans this phone is a must have. Consumers looking for performance should have this device on their consideration list. For those looking for a selfie experience you can skip this phone.