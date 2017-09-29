Smartron to Bring Qualcomm IoT Network Platform in India

Domestic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Smartron on Friday announced that it will bring 'Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform' for the Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices in the Indian market. The company, in collaboration with Qualcomm, is aiming to build a robust ecosystem of connected devices and services for smart home. "We are very excited about this relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to be the first Indian company to work together on their newly launched 'Wi-Fi Mesh' platform," said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron, in a statement.The 'Mesh Wi-Fi' platform will include 'Qualcomm Wi-Fi SON (Self-Organising Network) Feature suite', which is designed to ensure corner to corner Wi-Fi coverage in a house. The platform will enable the rollout of new home automation devices and products for consumers in the next few months. "With the new 'Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform', we are enhancing connected services in the home," added Jim Cathey, President, Qualcomm Asia Pacific and India.