Snapchat Chooses London for Its International Headquarter

Messaging app Snapchat said it would make London the home of its international operations, delivering another vote of confidence in Britain's technology credentials as the country prepares to leave the European Union.

Read more: Flipkart Apple Fest: Big Discounts on iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 Plus and Accessories

The company, which has 150 million daily users globally, will book sales in the UK and in other countries where it has no local entity in Britain rather than routing them through lower tax jurisdictions like Ireland and Luxembourg as some other U.S. tech companies do.

Read more: Yahoo To be Named Altaba, Merissa Mayer to Leave Post Verizon Deal

Snap Inc said the UK's strong creative industries made the country "a great place to build a global business".

Read more: Huawei Honor 6X To be Available Exclusively on Amazon India

"We believe in the UK creative industries," Claire Valoti, general manager of Snap Group in the UK, said on Tuesday.

"The UK is where our advertising clients are, where more than 10 million daily Snapchatters are, and where we've already begun to hire talent."

Read more: Reliance Jio, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Hottest Searches of 2016