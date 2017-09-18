Snapchat Eliminates Al Jazeera in Saudi Arabia

Social media platform Snapchat has blocked access to Al Jazeera content in Saudi Arabia, the media reported on Monday. The popular photo-sharing app said it was asked by the Saudi authorities to remove the Qatari-backed broadcaster's Discover Publisher Channel because it violated local laws, reports the BBC. "We make an effort to comply with local laws in the countries where we operate," a Snapchat spokesperson said in a statement. Qatar is in an ongoing dispute with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The four countries cut ties with Qatar earlier this year, accusing the country of supporting terrorism. After the start of the dispute, Saudi Arabia had also demanded the Qatari government to shut Al Jazeera altogether as one of 13 conditions to remove sanctions against the country. However, those conditions were later withdrawn.