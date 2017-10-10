Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Snapchat Outage Hits Users Globally

According to independent website Down Detector that monitors web outages, thousands of users reported problems with sending snaps, receiving snaps login issues and connection problems late on Monday,

IANS

Updated:October 10, 2017, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Snapchat Outage Hits Users Globally
Snapchat Outage Hits Users Globally (Image courtesy: Reuters)
Millions of users across the world, especially in Europe and the US were left snapped when the popular photo-sharing app Snapchat crashed globally for several hours. According to independent website Down Detector that monitors web outages, thousands of users reported problems with sending snaps, receiving snaps login issues and connection problems late on Monday, Evening Standard reported. Snapchat acknowledged the technical glitch on its support page on Twitter early on Tuesday, saying the company is aware of the issue and looking into it.

Some users went to Twitter and shared their frustration. "I've been sending people to abuse on Snapchat for not replying to me only to discover it's down. Oops?" one user tweeted. "Snapchat just went down. I can literally feel the panic of a thousand generations in my bones. #snapchat," another user posted. Snapchat currently has 166 million users globally.

Watch Video: Samsung Frame TV First Look | A 4K UHD TV That Transforms Into Art


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Despite SC Order, Online Sale of Crackers Continues

Watch: Despite SC Order, Online Sale of Crackers Continues

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES