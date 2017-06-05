Snapchat 'Spectacles' Launched in Europe For On-The-Go Recording, Sharing

Snapchat maker Snap Inc. has officially launched its branded smart glasses in Europe, with the company raising the curtains on web orders for "Spectacles" from European customers from today (June 2).

"Snapbot" vending machines have also been set up in select European cities - including Paris, Venice, Berlin, London and Barcelona - with Snap selling the smart glasses to consumers in major European countries for €149.99 / £129.99 (via Variety).

The camera-enabled sunglasses are equipped with video recording capabilities, allowing users to capture 10-second long clips and then share them on Snapchat, so that wearers can stay constantly connected and film real-time, circular videos of their everyday lives.

While "Spectacles" are Snap Inc's first foray into dedicated hardware, the company is expected to face some fierce competition from other savy tech players wanting their piece of the rapidly growing virtual reality and wearable-tech-meets-social-media market, such as Facebook and Google.

