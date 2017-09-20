Tech
Snapchat Still Scores Over Instagram in USA

According to US-based marketing analytics company Jumpshot, 52 per cent of new US users signed up for Snapchat, compared to 48 per cent for Instagram in August.

IANS

Updated:September 20, 2017, 12:46 PM IST
Snapchat Still Scores Over Instagram in USA
Snapchat Still Scores Over Instagram in USA (Image: Reuters)
Even as Instagram is breaking all records in terms of user growth, Snapchat still has a bigger share of new users in the US but the advantage may not remain for long, a report said on Wednesday. According to US-based marketing analytics company Jumpshot, 52 percent of new US users signed up for Snapchat, compared to 48 percent for Instagram in August. "The share represents a decline in Snapchat's new enrollment dominance in the US," ReCode quoted Jumpshot as saying.

Snapchat represented 38.5 percent of new signups globally compared with Instagram's 61.5 percent in August. Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and the photo-sharing platform has seen its usership grow to 700 million monthly active users (MAU) globally. Snapchat during its second quarter earnings this year announced that it had 173 million daily active (DAU) users -- up 21 percent from a year earlier.

