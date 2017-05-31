X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Snapdeal Crosses 50-million-mark on Google Play Store
Online marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday announced that it has crossed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.(Image: PTI)
Online marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday announced that it has crossed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.
"Achieving the milestone figure of 50 million downloads is a sure sign that more and more users are seeing value in the experience we provide," said Rajiv Mangla, Chief Technology Officer, said in a statement.
Over the last few months, Snapdeal has continually introduced features that make the user's experience faster and relevant.
"Through billions of daily clicks on our platforms and monthly consumer connects, we are constantly listening to our consumers' feedback and improving our offerings accordingly," Mangla added.
First Published: May 31, 2017, 8:27 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Steals the Show in Champions Trophy Opening Dinner
- Kareena-Saif, Anushka-Virat To Mira-Shahid: A Look At The Most Stylish Celebrity Couples
- Thugs Of Hindostan's Logo Reminds of Game of Thrones
- Priyanka Chopra Has a Fitting Reply For Critics Who Find Her Attire Not Sanskari Enough
- Champions Trophy 2017: Drones, Bat Sensors to Enhance Experience