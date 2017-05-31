Tech
Snapdeal Crosses 50-million-mark on Google Play Store

IANS

Updated: May 31, 2017, 8:27 AM IST
Snapdeal Crosses 50-million-mark on Google Play Store
Online marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday announced that it has crossed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.(Image: PTI)

Online marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday announced that it has crossed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

"Achieving the milestone figure of 50 million downloads is a sure sign that more and more users are seeing value in the experience we provide," said Rajiv Mangla, Chief Technology Officer, said in a statement.

Over the last few months, Snapdeal has continually introduced features that make the user's experience faster and relevant.

"Through billions of daily clicks on our platforms and monthly consumer connects, we are constantly listening to our consumers' feedback and improving our offerings accordingly," Mangla added.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 8:27 AM IST
