Snapdeal, India Mart Face Legal Notice For Selling 'Black Magic' Related Wildlife Products

E-commerce firms including Snapdeal have been served a notice by the Madhya Pradesh Tiger Strike Force. Snapdeal, India Mart, Craft Comparison and Wish and Buy were served a legal notice by the Force last week for allegedly selling wildlife products on their e-commerce portals. A state PR department official claimed that the names of these e-commerce firms emerged during a seizure of items related to wildlife in Indore. Items like ‘siyar-singhi’ and ‘hattha-jodi’ which are allegedly used in Black Magic and are made out of limbs of wild animals, were confiscated from an Indore company’s premises. The firm, named ‘Shubh Bhakti’ was run by ‘Sumit Sharma’ and ‘Firoz Ali’, both of whom have been arrested now and face a legal action under the Wild Life Protection Act."MP Tiger Strike Force has served notices to Snapdeal, India Mart, Wish and Buy and Craft Comparison for selling wildlife related items on their websites. The companies were told to remove all such content and to submit a clarification as to why an action should not be initiated against them," the state PR department official said. "During interrogation, the accused told that they were into trading of puja (worship) materials and are also into sale of wildlife related items," she added.They also told police that superstitious people believe that possession of 'hattha-jodi' will make them win court cases, help them become rich, child birth, business growth and saw it as a solution to every problem. The duo said that they sold these products like 'hattha-jodi' in a large quantity to people at a high price.During interrogation, the accused confessed that they sold these wild life-related items through portals - Snapdeal, India Mart, Wish and Buy, and Craft Comparison. Initially, the accused defended themselves by claiming that the items are not related to wildlife, and are made up of roots of plants. However, a forensic examination confirmed that the products were wildlife items, the official said.