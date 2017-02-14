Snapdeal Makes its E-commerce Ecosystem More Secure and Reliable

E-Commerce major Snapdeal has announced that it has received the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification making it among the few e-commerce companies in the country to do so.

The ISO 27001 is the only auditable international standard which defines the requirements for an Information Security Management System to ensure that sufficient security controls are instituted within the certified organization, Snapdeal said in a statement here.

This implies that not only can users be assured of the confidentiality of their private data, but also of the authenticity and reliability of all sellers on the Snapdeal platform.

Snapdeal received the certification following an extensive external audit, conducted by the BSI group, it said.

"By benchmarking policies and procedures against this internationally recognized standard, Snapdeal reflects its deep commitment to maintaining industry best practices which enhance customer experience while transacting online," Rohit Bansal, co-founder of Snapdeal said.

The certification preserves the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information that helps in implementing an information security management system to gain competitive advantage in the marketplace, meet supply-chain demands and prevent ongoing and evolving cyber threats.

This move is a direct response to the needs of the customers, Snapdeal said.