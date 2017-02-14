Snapdeal Saves Big on Travel Expenses Using Technology

Snapdeal today shared that it witnessed a drastic drop of 50% in travel expenses through an increasing trend of online meetings among teams.

Snapdeal has been encouraging a culture of efficiency through all office operations and as a part of it, both intra and inter-office meetings and external appointments are being held online.

The teams at Snapdeal have had access to the CISCO teleconferencing and have been using it for multi-location large meeting.

But recently in the last few months, employees have started to use whatsapp video call and facetime for quicker resolutions and action points without physical meetings.

Thus an increasing number of vendors, business partners, sellers and team meetings are being conducted over these new age communication apps and software.

The practice has not only resulted in notable savings in travel expenses but has also enabled a more efficient use of man hours avoiding the travel hassles for physical meetings.

