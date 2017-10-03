Snapdeal Unbox Diwali Sale: Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus Get Rs 13,000 Discount

Snapdeal is offering an instant discount of Rs 13,000 on the newly launched iPhone 8 and 8 Plus during its Second Unbox Diwali Sale upon using HSBC Credit Cards for the purchase. The discount on Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is available on limited units on a first come basis. In addition, users of Standard Chartered and Yes Bank cards can avail a flat 20 percent discount during the sale period, for all purchases above Rs 2500. Each card can be used to get a discount of up to Rs 1500 during the sale day period. HSBC Cardholders will get a flat 10 percent off (up to Rs 1500) on all purchases above Rs 4000.The Snapdeal Unbox Diwali Sale is also offering 10 percent discount on HDFC Cards in addition to 5X rewards points on all Snapdeal spends. Users of the Snapdeal HDFC Bank co-branded credit card will get 10X reward points in addition to 10 percent discount. In addition to offers on the sale days, IndusInd Bank holders will get a flat 10 percent off every Tuesday from October 3 through December 26, 2017, for all purchases above Rs 1500. With Rs 1000 to be saved every Tuesday, all these discounts are in addition to the discounts on a range of festive merchandiseDiwali Offers on Snapdeal.