Snapdeal Unbox Sale: Big Discounts on Apple iPhone 7, Asus Zenfone 3, LeEco Le 2 and More
Representative photo. (Image: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)
Snapdeal is back with its Unbox sale and is offering discounts on smartphones, clothing and more. The offers on men's and women's clothing range from 40 per cent to 60 per cent, while footwear and handbags can get up to 70 per cent discount.
Read more: Top 5 Apps for 2016 You Should Download on Your iPhone
The e-Commerce site is also offering customers the prepaid option, an automatic upgrade to the premium Snapdeal Gold service. The Gold service gives users an access to offers such as zero shipping charges, free express delivery with an extended 14-day return policy sans any extra cost.
Read more: Leak Shows Apple to Release 3 iPhones in 2017; Here's All About the 'Ferrari' iPhone
Snapdeal is also offering the option of exchanging old smartphones and buy new ones from Asus, Samsung, LeEco, Micromax, amongst others. The exchange offer can be availed up to Rs 16,000.
Don't miss: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Coming to India in Jan: Here is All You Want to Know
We bring you the best deals on smartphones during Snapdeal Unbox sale:
- Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (16 GB) for Rs 9,490
- LeEco Le2 (32 GB) for INR 11,999
- Asus Zenphone 3 (32GB) for INR 12, 999
- Oppo F1S (64GB) for Rs 18,990
- Apple iPhone 5S (16GB) for INR 18,999
- Micromax Canvas Spark (8GB) for INR 3,399
- Up to 60 per cent off on toys and games
- Upto 80 per cent off on luggage backpacks and travel accessories
Recommended For You
- serial offenderAhmed Shehzad Fined for Misbehaving With Umpire
- Yearender 2016How JK Rowling Made 2016 a Year For Potterheads
- Prince is homeHere are Kareena, Saif's First Photos With Baby Taimur As They Arrive Home
- Shuts Down HatersRishi Kapoor Slams Netizens For Trolling Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan
- 400cc BattleBajaj Dominar 400 Vs KTM Duke 390 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: A Comparison