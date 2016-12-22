Snapdeal Unbox Sale: Big Discounts on Apple iPhone 7, Asus Zenfone 3, LeEco Le 2 and More

Snapdeal is back with its Unbox sale and is offering discounts on smartphones, clothing and more. The offers on men's and women's clothing range from 40 per cent to 60 per cent, while footwear and handbags can get up to 70 per cent discount.

The e-Commerce site is also offering customers the prepaid option, an automatic upgrade to the premium Snapdeal Gold service. The Gold service gives users an access to offers such as zero shipping charges, free express delivery with an extended 14-day return policy sans any extra cost.

Snapdeal is also offering the option of exchanging old smartphones and buy new ones from Asus, Samsung, LeEco, Micromax, amongst others. The exchange offer can be availed up to Rs 16,000.

We bring you the best deals on smartphones during Snapdeal Unbox sale: