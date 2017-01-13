Snapdeal Weekend Sale: LeEco Le 2 up For Grabs

The popular refrain of that golden oldie ‘Never on a Sunday’ is now being turned on its head by Snapdeal, who in conjunction with LeEco are wooing consumers by saying “only on a Sunday”.

Snapdeal on Sunday, Jan 15 is offering a one-of-a-kind offer on LeEco’s popular smartphone Le 2 on both its 3GB+64GB and the 3GB+32GB variant.

Here’s a quick snapshot of the offers, valid on both, 3GB+64GB or the 3GB+32GB variant of Le 2:

1) 10% discount on all Credit and Debit Cards

2) Flat 8% discount on Flight Bookings (Economy) on Jet Airways

3) Free Home Delivery of Jio SIM (Users will receive a registration link after a week of phone delivery via email)

300 lucky customers purchasing the 3GB+64GB version of Le 2 will get the additional benefit of a free CDLA Headset.

LeEco recently started retailing the 64GB variant of Le 2 on Snapdeal which was only available in offline stores until now.

The LeEco Le 2 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display and comes with an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, all this in an all metal body.

Le 2 is the first smartphone to incorporate the world’s first CDLA Standard as per the company, patented by LeEco that enables end-to-end lossless digital music transmission.

Additionally, Le 2 packs a variety of Premium Video Content and over 3.5 million plus Songs, over 100 Live Channels, Special membership services etc.

