Snapdeal Welcomes 2017 With a Two-Day Sale
Representative photo. (Image: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)
Domestic e-commerce giant Snapdeal on Saturday announced a two-day "Welcome 2017" sale on January 8 and 9.
The sale offers up to 70 percent discount on clothing, mobile phones, home appliances and other electronics products.
Users can purchase Redmi Note 3 at Rs 11,999, Samsung J2 Pro (16GB) at Rs 9,490, iPhone 5s (16GB) at Rs 17,499, iPhone 7 (32GB) at Rs 52,999 and iPhone 6s (32GB) at Rs 43,999.
Users can also avail 15 per cent discount on SBI credit card. Additionally, no cost EMI option is available across all major credit cards.
Also read: WhatsApp Users in India Sent Record 14 Billion Messages on New Year's Eve
Recommended For You
- True leaderDhoni Saved Me From Getting Dropped Many Times: Kohli
- Birthday Special10 Films Of Irrfan Khan That Prove He Never Shies Away From Experimenting
- Star-studded!Sridevi-Jhanvi To Sonakshi: Stars Attend Manish Malhotra's Dinner Party
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji
- #PowerfulThis Woman's Poem On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is Winning The Internet