Snapdeal Welcomes 2017 With a Two-Day Sale

IANS

First published: January 7, 2017, 1:24 PM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago
Representative photo. (Image: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)

Domestic e-commerce giant Snapdeal on Saturday announced a two-day "Welcome 2017" sale on January 8 and 9.

The sale offers up to 70 percent discount on clothing, mobile phones, home appliances and other electronics products.

Users can purchase Redmi Note 3 at Rs 11,999, Samsung J2 Pro (16GB) at Rs 9,490, iPhone 5s (16GB) at Rs 17,499, iPhone 7 (32GB) at Rs 52,999 and iPhone 6s (32GB) at Rs 43,999.

Users can also avail 15 per cent discount on SBI credit card. Additionally, no cost EMI option is available across all major credit cards.

