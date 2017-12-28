Snapdragon 670 Chip Likely to be Unveiled in Q1 2018

Global chip-maker Qualcomm is likely to launch its mid-range Snapdragon 670 chipset in the first half of 2018, reports say. "Qualcomm testing new Snapdragon 670 (SDM670) -- their test platform has 4/6 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64 GB eMMC, 5.1 flash storage, WQHD screen, 22.6 + 13 MP camera," Roland Quandt, a famed and highly-accurate leakster, tweeted.The mid-range processor from the California-based tech giant will be reportedly manufactured using Samsung's 10-nanometer (nm) LPP process technology. This is the same technology that was behind Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chips that powered flagships devices like Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5T, Pixel 2XL and HTC U11 this year. Expect the Snapdragon 670 to go into mass production in the first quarter of 2018, according to Gizmo China.Earlier this month, the chipset maker unveiled the next-generation Snapdragon 845 processor at the annual Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii. The 845 mobile platform is a successor to 2016's Snapdragon 835 and will drive improved performance, better power efficiency, and improved image processing. The processor will likely come in many high-end Android phones in 2018.