Snapdragon-Based Windows 10 Laptops to Offer Longer Battery Life

A senior Microsoft executive has confirmed that upcoming Windows 10 laptops driven by Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile chips will offer "multi-day" battery life. "Expect an 'extreme gain in battery life'. For Netflix streaming with LTE, we're looking at 28-29 hours playback. We're looking at all-day computing with everything on in excess of 16, 17 or 18 hours," Trustedreviews.com quoted Cristiano Amon, Executive VP of Qualcomm Technologies, at the 5G Summit late on Wednesday.The company last year said it had been working with chipset-maker Qualcomm to debut a series of laptops powered by mobile chips. "The final numbers aren't in, but the battery life is really, really good," said Pete Bernard, Principal Group Programme Manager for Connectivity Partners at Microsoft, told Trustedreviews.com. "Amazingly good. To be frank, it's actually beyond our expectations. We set a higher bar for (our developers), and we're now beyond that," he added.The upcoming laptops Windows 10 laptops would run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 platform which is the same processor that powers flagship Android smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5 and LG V30. Snapdragon chipsets are said to be more power-efficient by design and nature. These chips are smaller than a traditional laptop processor, hence provide more room to manufacturers to fit in a bigger battery.