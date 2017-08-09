TSSC, IBM to Build Tech Skills Across Indian Telecom Sector
Under the collaboration, TSSC and IBM will provide students and young professionals with a programme designed to train them in technologies including Big Data, Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile application development.
TSSC, IBM Collaborate to Build Tech Skills Across Indian Telecom Sector (photo for representation, image: News18)
Software major IBM and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) have collaborated to explore how the organisations in India can build technology skills across the telecom sector, said a statement on Tuesday. TSSC is a not-for-profit public-private partnership between National Skill Development Corporation and the telecom industry. Under the collaboration, the organisations will provide students and young professionals with a programme designed to train them in technologies including Big Data, Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile application development.
"As a part of this initiative, we will work closely with TSSC to enable its partner organisations across the country with the right training and technologies to support the growing needs of the Indian Telecom Sector," said Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, IBM, in a statement on Tuesday. The two organisations also plan to give access to students to relevant IBM software and platforms, including IBM Cloud, IBM Watson IoT platform, Big Data Solutions as well as mobile application development tools.
"We believe IBM's resources will enable telecom sector professionals with new-age capabilities and narrow the existing gap between demand and supply of skills," said CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council S.P. Kochhar. Students and young professionals will be certified by IBM Career Education and TSSC after completing the programme.
