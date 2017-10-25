Software to Review State Plan Schemes: Kerala CM

Kerala government would soon start reviewing state Plan schemes using a software, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here today. Speaking at the annual meeting of heads of departments and District Collectors, he said the software to review schemes being implemented as part of the state Plan would be ready soon.He also said a software to speed up the disbursement of financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund also would also be put in place.The Chief Minister asked District Collectors to see that the assistance from the CM's relief fund reached the beneficiaries on time.Vijayan also wanted the District Collectors to strengthen the co-ordination between various departments in implementing schemes under the state Plan.Stating that several projects were being implemented through civic bodies, he said the government departments should be able to work in co-ordination with municipalities and panchayats.