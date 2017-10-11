Sony Announces Festive Offer for Xperia Fans this Diwali

Sony India today announced an exclusive festive offer for the Xperia fans. On the purchase of Xperia XZ Premium, customers will get a free Bluetooth Speaker (SRS-XB10) worth Rs. 4990/- and a Style Cover Stand (SCSG10) worth Rs 3490. This exhilarating offer starts from 7th October and is valid till October 31.Mr. Satish Padmanabhan, Sales Head, Sony India, said, “In this auspicious season, we are ready to enhance the festivities of our customers with incredible consumer promotion offers. The assured gifts on the purchase of every Xperia XZ Premium will not only delight our customers but will also add more excitement to their festive shopping.”Exclusive festive offer on purchase of Xperia XZ PremiumSony’s Xperia XZ Premium is the most ground-breaking smartphone powered by an amazing 4K HDR display, latest Qualcomm 835 processor for super-fast download speeds, a stunning loop design and 960 fps Motion eye camera to capture motions that human eye can see.On the purchase of Xperia XZ Premium from between October 7 to October 31, customers will get a Bluetooth Speaker (SRS-XB10) worth Rs 4990 and Style Cover Stand (SCSG10) worth Rs 3490. This exhilarating offer is applicable across all Sony Centers, Sony Mobile retail partners like Croma, Reliance, Ezone, etc. and key mobile retail outlets. Sony has also come up with attractive price offers across several categories to add to the festivity cheer.