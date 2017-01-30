Sony Cybershot HX350 With 50x Zoom Launched For Rs 28,990

Taking the imaging experience a notch higher, Sony India on Monday launched Cybershot HX350 camera with 50x zoom at Rs 28,990.

The HX350 is loaded with a 20.4MP, high-resolution back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and a "BIONZ X" imaging processor for effective and accurate image processing.

"Equipped with the Carl ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* coating lens, it offers 50x optical zoom range, corresponding from 24mm wide-angle to 1,200mm super telephoto (equivalent in 35mm format). The Clear Image Zoom feature on the camera brings distant buildings, people and animals jaw-droppingly close," the company said in a statement.

The camera also packs "Optical SteadyShot" feature that cuts handheld wobbles and camera shakes to attain crisp stills, offering full-HD video recording.

The camera's high-contrast electronic viewfinder is as accurate as one expects on a DSLR which can also be switched to manually tiltable 7.5cm LCD with 921k dot resolution, the company said.