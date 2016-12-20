Sony India Launches Alpha6500 Camera

Adding another product to its mirrorless camera line-up, Sony India on Tuesday launched its new flagship APS-C sensor camera, the alpha6500 with 4D FOCUS system that can focus on a subject in 0.05 seconds.

Similar to alpha6300 model, the new camera features 425 phase detection autofocus points - the world's highest number of AF points on any interchangeable lens camera, the company said in a statement.

The alpha6500 features Sony's in-camera five-axis optical image stabilisation, making it the first Sony APS-C sensor camera to offer all of the benefits of advanced in-body stabilisation, including a shutter speed advantage of approximately five steps.

The model comes equipped with touch screen functionality, allowing users to lock focus on a subject simply by touching it on the screen.

The alpha6500 can shoot images at up to 11 frames per second with continuous autofocus and exposure tracking.

The camera also offers internal 4K movie recording, as it can shoot 4K (3840 x 2160p) video in the Super 35mm format on the full width of the image sensor.

It supports the XAVC S codec during video shooting, which records at a high bit rate of up to 100 Mbps during 4K recording and 50 Mbps during Full HD shooting.

The alpha6500 features an APS-C sized 24.2 MP12 Exmor CMOS sensor that works together with a BIONZ X image processor.

It is Wi-Fi, QR and NFC compatible and offers location data acquisition via Bluetooth.

The alpha6500 camera is available in all Sony Centres, Alpha flagship stores and major electronic stores across India for Rs 119,990 (body only).

