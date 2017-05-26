Sony Launches SSDs With 960GB, 480GB Storage For Video Recording

Sony India on Thursday launched two new G-Series Professional Solid State Drives (SSD) of 960GB and 480GB capacities for external video recording devices docked to camcorders or high-performance DSLRs.

Using Sony's Error Correction Code technology, the 960GB G Series SSD achieves up to 2,400 TBW (terabytes written), while the 460GB drive can reach 1,200 TBW, resulting in less frequent replacement.

According to the company, 2,400 TBW translates to about 10 years of use for the SV-GS96, if data is fully written to the drive on an average of five times per week.

Sony G Series SSDs feature built-in technology preventing sudden speed decreases while ensuring stable recording of high bitrate 4K video without frame dropping.

When paired with the necessary connection cables, the new G Series drives can be effortlessly removed from a recorder and connected to a computer for file downloading, making editing easier and faster with read speeds up to 550MB/s.

The SV- GS48 (480 GB) SSD is priced at Rs 25,500, SV-GS96 (960 GB) will be available for Rs 47,500 from third week of May across all Sony Centres and major electronic stores across India.

