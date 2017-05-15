Sony MDR-XB950B1 Review: Extra Bass You Can Celebrate

Sony took the veils off the flagship Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass headphones last month. Its line-up has been customised according to the taste of Indian users with ample base; interestingly, it is perhaps the only brand that has something dedicated for the Indian audience.

The Sony XB950B1 promises ‘extra bass’ and gives listeners the delight of experiencing rich and crisp bass music. So, is Sony is back in the audiophile game again? Read our review to find out.

What’s Cool?

Listening to music on the Sony MDR-XB950B1 is great, even if the extra bass is off. This is pretty impressive, as users who do not like that extra thump can always switch if off.

This pair beautifully lets you cut off from the outer world - the ear cups are heavily padded and it makes them extremely comfortable. We did not feel any discomfort during long listening sessions, during our long commute to office. This is, however, subjective and some people may find the Sony MDR-XB950B1 bulky because no two ears are the same.

The faux leather-covered headband is adjustable and makes sure that the users get a comfortable fit regardless their head size. Having said that, this one does NOT clamp very tightly; this also perhaps explains the absence of noise cancellation in these cans.

The dedicated physical control buttons on the Sony MDR-XB950B1 are aptly placed, which also gets a thumbs up from our side. There’s a play/pause button along with volume toggles on the right ear cup while the left one accommodates the 3.5-mm standard jack, the mic, the bass effect button, the power button and the Micro-USB port for charging.

Listening to chest-thumping bass, as the company had advertised, is incredible on the MDR-XB950B1.

The large built of the headphones can be associated with big cans introduced in the 90s and bring a sense of nostalgia, which we liked.

We were especially impressed with the ambient sound isolation capability of the MDR-XB950B1 even as there is no active noise cancellation.

Sony’s app can further let the user adjust the bass and provides presets for hall, outdoor, or club style sound.

What’s Not Cool?

These headphones do not come with a carry case, which handicaps its portability. Also, one can only swivel the ear cups inwards, unlike what some other models in the MDR-XB line-up offer. Given the price, a tailored carrying case is what the buyer would expect from the company.

The microphone works only in Bluetooth mode: You will not be able to use this as a hands-free headset if your battery is dying, which is a disappointment.

Verdict

The Sony MDR-XB950B1 easily qualifies as a clear-sounding headphone with extra bass especially for EDM music enthusiasts. It looks luxurious and also offers good battery life. Best of all, the MDR-XB950B1 is a good value buy.