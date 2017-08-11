Sony Pictures Joins Cisco For 'SonyLIV' Video Content

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) on Thursday joined hands with US-based technology conglomerate Cisco to deliver 'SonyLIV' video content to Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV consumers in India. Launched in January 2013, 'SonyLIV' is the premium video-on-demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), providing multi-screen engagement for users on all devices. Cisco's 'Infinite Video Platform' (IVP) adds a fully cloud-based infrastructure to 'SonyLIV' and allows it to offer over 40,000 hours of the broadcast-quality premium viewing experience, including live TV."Today, people are watching all kinds of video content over the internet -- from news clips to TV shows and full-length movies. Superior-quality videos are the way forward. Cisco's IVP offers 'SonyLIV' an opportunity to secure its place as the leader," said Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director, Service Provider Business, Cisco India and Saarc. In terms of security features, Cisco IVP protects the video content, the app and the infrastructure from all kinds of threats.'SonyLIV' will be able to scale up, brand and market its OTT app on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV in India through Cisco IVP, the company said. "Our association with Cisco provides us the ability to extend our 'SonyLIV' offerings to a new set of consumers, allowing them access to our vast content catalogue," said Uday Sodhi, EVP and Head-Digital Business, in a statement.'SonyLIV' application is available in Apple Store and Google Play Store.