Sony Xperia XA1, XA1 Ultra Get a Price Cut of Rs 2,000

Sony India has announced a price cut for the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra, with effect from September 19, 2017.

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2017, 3:27 PM IST
Sony Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra will now be available for purchase at a discounted price. (Image: Sony India)
Sony India has announced a price-cut for its smartphone models Xperia XA1 Ultra and XA1 in India. After this price-cut, the Xperia XA1 Ultra will now be priced at Rs 27,990 which was earlier available at Rs 29,990 after its launch in July 2017. Also, Xperia XA1 will now be available at Rs 17,990 which was earlier priced at Rs 19,990 at the time of its launch in April 2017. The new price of the Sony smartphones will be in effect from September 19, 2017.

In terms of specifications of the Sony smartphones, both the XA1 and XA1 Ultra feature an edge-to-edge display and MediaTek MT6757 Helio P20 processors. XA1 sports a 5-inch IPS display and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB on-board memory. While the XA1 Ultra carries a 6-inch large display and comes with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal memory.

Camera expertise in both these smartphones is taken from Sony’s Alpha division to deliver a 23-megapixel rear camera for XA1 along with Exmor RS sensor, a F/2.0 aperture lens and enhanced lowlight capability. The selfie camera on the XA1 includes an 8-megapixel lens. The XA1 Ultra sports a similar primary camera along with a 16-megapixel lens for the selfie camera.

Watch video: Sony Xperia XZ Premium Review | News18 Tech


 
