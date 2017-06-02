Sony Xperia XZ Premium First Impressions Review: Technology Loaded Flagship Contender

Sony's flagship device for 2017, the Xperia XZ Premium, has been launched and more so, aims to compete amongst the best smartphone line-up. There's no doubt that Sony had to put its best foot forward to give the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Apple iPhone 7 Plus a run for their money. For that, Sony has focussed on 3 core technologies in the Xperia XZ Premium: Display, Processor and its Camera.

On the display front, the Xperia XZ Premium features a 4K HDR Display which Sony claims to have brought down from its Bravia Television range. The 5.5-inch display also comes with Sony's proprietary Triluminos Display Technology. All in all, the phone delivers a crisp and dynamic viewing experience.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium has been designed in Sony's signature style with not less bezel area, metallic finish and reflective surfaces with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both front and back. The top and bottom of the Xperia XZ Premium have been designed in a flat loop surface and house an Aux input and a USB Type C charging port respectively.

What is really impressive is the side placement of the fingerprint sensor, which also functions as the power button of the smartphone.

Xperia XZ Premium will be the first smartphone in India to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Along with this, the smartphone carries a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. It also offers the latest Android Nougat support out of the box. The entire combination makes the Xperia XZ Premium function smoothly and pre-installed games like Asphalt Nitro are a treat to play on the phone.

Sony makes big claims about its 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera that is said to come with features like Super-slow motion recording at 960 fps, Predictive Image Capturing, Anti-distortion shutter and more. It incorporates Sony's trademark Exmor RS sensor and the 'Motion Eye' technology is said to capture movements that a normal Human eye cannot detect.

Sony says that the camera has been stacked with a memory sensor as well that prevents the delay of information transfer between the Camera sensor and the Snapdragon 835 processor of the phone. On the front, it houses a 13-megapixel camera, again with the Exmor RS sensor and a 22mm wide-angle lens.

Xperia XZ Premium is powered by a 3230 mAh battery that comes with Smart stamina, Qnovo adaptive charging, and Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology. On the Audio front, Sony has deployed High-Resolution Audio technology that is said to minimize Noise and deliver a clear audio.

What do we think?

No doubt that Sony has put in effort in making the Xperia XZ Premium their best flagship smartphone till date. The Technology giant has not left anything to chance and has deployed all the latest technology in the XZ Premium.

The thing to note here is that smartphone users are already skeptical about shelling out big sums of money as the likes of OnePlus have brought down the overall price quotient of smartphone technology for the end-users.

While the Sony Xperia XZ Premium deploys the best of technology and will be a treat to own as a smartphone, will the Rs 59,990 price tag on the smartphone let it rule the premium flagship smartphone segment?

Let us wait for the full review here and find out.

(Disclaimer: The author was at the event in Shimla the invite of Sony)